Law Enforcement Memorial goes on despite Covid-19 restrictions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Every year at this time, the law enforcement community gathers to remember fallen officers during National Police Week.

But this year was different.

- Advertisement -

Instead of the rows of officers, just Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy saluted the memorial downtown.

This year, the ceremony was recorded.

But our camera was also there and we talked to both lawmen about this year’s Memorial.

CHIEF DAVID RODDY/CHATTANOOGA POLICE DEPT.

“Our first tenant is to protect the community. If that means we don’t have a regular ceremony, that means we wear a mask, if that means we stand a little farther back from the people that we are there to protect and serve, that is what we are going to continue to do; until we get to the end of this.”

SHERIFF JIM HAMMOND/HAMILTON COUNTY

“Officers… as first responders are at higher risk, when we are out there working with people who may or may not have the virus. So this in particular for us an emotional time to know that some of our officers are in contact every day with people who could be at risk.”

On Average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the united states every 61 hours.

https://youtu.be/l-x07CdGbyw