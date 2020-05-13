Hamilton County Health Department reports record number of new cases

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The daily count of positive Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County hit a new high on Wednesday.

The Health Department reports 41 new cases today, for a total of 310.

That almost doubles the previous highs of 21 set just last week on back-to-back days.

But the record number of new cases may not be as bad as it first looks.

We’re seeing a rising number of tests given, so positive results have also grown with them.

However, the key stat officials are watching is the number of people in the hospital with Covid-19.

That number actually dropped by two since yesterday (or one if you count people under investigation but not tested yet)

Last week, health department officials said the 21 new cases were all traced to jobs that had been ongoing since the state at home order and none of them were hospitalized.

Of course, everyone has been watching the cases to see if they climb as more businesses return to work.

But Health Department officials have not commented yet on today’s new numbers.