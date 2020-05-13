Grundy Co. Sheriff identifies fake pills as source of overdose cases

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sheriff Clint Shrum offered new information on Wednesday into the sting of overdoses Grundy County has seen over the last few weeks.

He says his officers have made “significant progress” in the case, but still no arrests.

His investigators have tentatively identified the source as fentanyl put in other drugs.

Specifically, in fake rokacet (codeine) and Xanax pills.

Sheriff Shrum offered photos of the fake pills.

He says they are flakier and more powdery than the real versions of the pills.

His investigators also warn about fentanyl laced meth and heroin.

The Sheriff says they are learning about at least another couple of overdoses that were never reported.

Last week, he reported six overdoses in just 10 days. Three of them were fatal.

Today he added that Marion County officials are also investigating a possible fatal overdose case, similar to Grundy County’s.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiod pain reliever that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

It is made illegally and often used by drug dealers to cut heroin and cocaine.