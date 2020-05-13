DOJ: Reality star spent emergency loan on Rolex, Rolls Royce

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a reality TV star in Atlanta used an emergency loan from the federal government to lease a Rolls Royce, make child support payments and purchase $85,000 worth of jewelry.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced Maurice Fayne has been charged with bank fraud.

- Advertisement -

Fayne goes by Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Officials say Fayne received a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth over $2 million.

They say Fayne used more than $1.5 million for other things, such as buying a Rolex Presidential watch, leasing a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith and paying $40,000 in child support. It’s unclear whether Fayne had an attorney who could comment.