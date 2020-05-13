COVID-19 cases associated with Catoosa County church

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – ​At Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, the decision has been made to close in-person services.

A Northwest Georgia Health District spokesperson says they’re investigating three COVID-19 cases associated with the church.

- Advertisement -

It’s not the first time the virus has impacted a church in Northwest Georgia.

One in Cartersville had to shut down a while back after multiple COVID cases were traced back to the church.

“Now that we’re in phase one of reentry here in the state of Georgia over the last couple of weeks, pastors are giving serious consideration about coming back together,” Georgia Baptist Mission Board Public Affairs Representative Mike Griffin said.

The Georgia Baptist Mission Board is doing what they can to help churches during this time.

They’re offering resources online including webinars specifically for churches.

“Just practical suggestions, I mean, how do you get people from the parking lot to the church. How do you set up the seating. What should you do and not do and how quick should the service be,” Griffin said.

As far as reopening, Griffin said they’re telling churches to start with prayer and determine the mindset of the congregation, the health status of the community and go from there.

As for Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, they’re asking for prayers for the families as they recuperate at home.