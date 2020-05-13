Child pornography task force charges suspect in LaFayette

DECATUR, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI and local deputies have arrested a LaFayette man on charges of sexual exploitation of children online.
The arrest is part of a task force investigating the child pornography trade.
- Advertisement -
30 year old Damon Scarlett faces charges of
— Possession of Child Pornography
— Creation/Distribution of Child Pornography
— Child Molestation.
If you have any more information on this case or other child exploitation cases, contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.