Child pornography task force charges suspect in LaFayette

DECATUR, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI and local deputies have arrested a LaFayette man on charges of sexual exploitation of children online.

The arrest is part of a task force investigating the child pornography trade.

30 year old Damon Scarlett faces charges of

— Possession of Child Pornography

— Creation/Distribution of Child Pornography

— Child Molestation.

If you have any more information on this case or other child exploitation cases, contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.