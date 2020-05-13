Authorities believe Mentone body is a missing man from 2016

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Law enforcement conducted a massive search on Wednesday morning near where a body was spotted on Tuesday in northeast Alabama.

A contractor working on a home near Mentone on Lookout Mountain first spotted it in some woods.

- Advertisement -

Investigators returned today with the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University, DeKalb County Deputies, ALEA, Mentone Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, the Alabama Department of Game and Fish, Alabama Department of Pardons & Paroles, Fischer Rescue Squad, DeSoto Rescue Squad, and the Mentone Fire Department.

They believe the remains are several years old.

Sheriff Weldon believes this is a man from Rome, Georgia who disappeared in the area in the summer of 2016.

They are waiting on the medical examiner to identify the body.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “I’d like to thank all the agencies that came out to help in the search this morning. Their hard work will help bring a family closure.”