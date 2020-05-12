Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – May 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Blackberry Winter, A Big Warm Up Ahead!

Fair skies will continue through the morning. Another chilly start with lows in the low and mid 40’s. Otherwise, more passing clouds for Tuesday with a morning sprinkle or spotty shower possible – just not very likely.

For this afternoon, highs will settle between 65-67. Mostly cloudy and not as cool for Tuesday night with lows closer to 50.

Tomorrow, some clouds, but warming up for Wednesday with highs back into the mid 70’s. and the warm up will continue for the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions and more sunshine by the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 80’s by Thursday and Friday with very warm weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday 85-87 with lows much milder in the low 60’s.

79 & 55 are our seasonal highs and lows.

