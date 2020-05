PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wreck this afternoon in the Sequatchie Valley turned deadly.

It happened on Highway 127 north in Bledsoe County at Nine Mile Crossroads north of Pikeville.

The Bledsonian Banner reports that it involved an 18-wheeler and that two people were killed.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.