Motorcoach companies may not survive Covid-19, without some help

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – With big events on hold during the COVID-19 crisis, the motor coach industry is struggling.

“Premier motor coach services throughout the Tennessee Valley. From football games, to band concerts, to church retreats they do it all. Due to Covid 19 this has put a strain on their business.”

Premier has over fifty motor coaches that are sitting parked at this time. Which has caused several of its staff to be let-go.

“Unfortunately we have gone through layoffs and furloughs and it’s hit pretty hard.”

Clay Gilstrap, operations manager for Premier says this industry has not been treated fairly like other travel industries

“Just from statistics both airline and Amtrak has both received some $75 billion in relief and the motorcoach industry has actually received zero.”

Buses across the United States are traveling to Washington D.C. to lobby for bailout money.

“We’re asking for a fifteen billion dollar bailout.”

Motor Coach hopes to catch Congress’s attention for relief money.

“Here the buses will no longer be able to survive without the bailout, once things do turn around”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.