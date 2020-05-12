Local prosecutors under investigation in Georgia slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutors who first handled the fatal shooting of a black man are under investigation for their conduct in the case.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and federal authorities to investigate how local prosecutors handled the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

He was pursued by a white father and son before being shot on a residential street just outside the port city of Brunswick.

Arbery’s relatives have said he was merely jogging through the subdivision.

The slaying has fueled a national outcry and questions about whether it was racially motivated.