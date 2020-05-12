Gov. Lee extends executive orders: Here is what it means

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gov. Bill Lee extended and consolidated his Covid-19 executive orders to on Tuesday to last through the end of June.

The actions don’t change what is or is not open.

The changes mainly extend services the government is offering.

It does expire the order that loosened restrictions for medical workers, since there is no longer a crunch to attract workers from other medical disciplines.

But the actions today do push some deadlines further back, like when your drivers license will expire.

Here is a list: