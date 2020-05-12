Gov. Lee extends executive orders: Here is what it means

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gov. Bill Lee extended and consolidated his Covid-19 executive orders to on Tuesday to last through the end of June.
The actions don’t change what is or is not open.
The changes mainly extend services the government is offering.
It does expire the order that loosened restrictions for medical workers, since there is no longer a crunch to attract workers from other medical disciplines.
But the actions today do push some deadlines further back, like when your drivers license will expire.
Here is a list:
- Health care licenses, certificates, and registrations are further extended until August 31, 2020. Increases the number of health care professionals and facilities that are eligible for an extension and increases the length of extensions until August 31, 2020.
- Motor vehicle registration renewal deadlines are further extended until June 15, 2020. More people qualify for extensions.
- Inspections of light-duty motor vehicles are further suspended until June 15, 2020. More people qualify to renew their vehicle registration this year without an inspection.
- Driver licenses and photo ID renewal deadlines are further extended. CDL license types are extended until June 30, 2020; other types are extended until November 15, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.
- Commercial driver licenses with medical card renewals are further extended until June 30, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.
- Deadlines for new Tennessee residents to obtain a Tennessee driver license are further extended until June 30, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.
- Enhanced handgun carry permits are further extended through November 15, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.
- Time limits regarding civil asset forfeiture proceedings are further suspended through June 30, 2020. More people qualify for an extension.
- Professional educational and training deadlines administered by the Department of Commerce and Insurance may be extended. The Department now has the authority to extend testing deadlines for regulated professions.