Disney makes filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ streamable in July

NEW YORK (AP) – This July Fourth holiday, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of your couch. The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday it will put the live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show on Disney TV Plus starting on July 3. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October, 2021. The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, and stars all of the original Tony Award winners. The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards.

