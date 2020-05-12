City Council rejects controversial treasurer hire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s City Council voted on Tuesday evening to end the brief run of treasurer Kate Farmer.

After the Mayor picked her for the job, stories began to surface about why she was hired after three lawsuits were filed against her and her former town.

The council voted to place her on leave while they investigated.

Many wondered how the problems never came up in the city’s vetting of the candidate.

Tonight, the vote was 7-1 to end her employment, with only Chip Henderson voting against.