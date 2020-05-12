Some battlefield sites will remain closed

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is lifting most of their restrictions on visitors this weekend, some of the most popular remain.

Roads inside the Battlefield in Chickamauga will be reopened on Friday.

But park officials says access will still be restricted at their most popular locations.

The includes Point Park and Sunset Rock on Signal Mountain, Signal Point on Signal Mountain, and the Visitor Center at the Battlefield.

We would love to be more specific or send you to a list of reopenings… but they don’t have one until Friday.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of following social distancing guidelines, for the safety of all visitors and of the dedicated National Park Service staff.”