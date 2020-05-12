Alabama reports 23 deaths at mid-state veterans home

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Nearly two dozen people have died at an Alabama veterans nursing home from the new coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday that 23 deaths from the disease occurred at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The state-owned facility has a capacity of 150 residents, and 91 have tested positive for the virus.

The agency says a worker at the home wasn’t allowed to enter after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 30, and that the first resident tested positive nine days later.

The home has since been decontaminated and residents who test positive are being isolated.