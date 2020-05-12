’60 Minutes’ wins ratings, President Trump’s attention

NEW YORK (AP) — In the same week, CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’ was television’s most popular show and also attracted the attention of President Donald Trump.

The show reached 9.5 million viewers, or 22 percent over the same week last year.

- Advertisement -

’60 Minutes’ has concentrated the bulk of its stories on the coronavirus the past two months.

Correspondent Scott Pelley led Sunday with the story of a virologist whose federal funding was cut off following what the show said was a deceptive political campaign to tie the project to a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Trump tweeted on Monday that the show was doing everything in its power to support China.