Uber Driver jumps out of car to save herself from hijacking passenger

COHUTTA, Ga (WDEF) – We have new information on a carjacking of an Uber Driver from Over the weekend.

Cohutta Police confirm t51 year old, Christopher Miller has been arrested in Jacksonville, FL.

This comes after a few days of searching for miller after an Uber Driver says he attacked her.

“I still can’t believe i got away from this; I saved myself,” says Carolina Vargus, Uber Driver.

Last week Uber driver Carolina Vargus accepted a long haul Uber trip driving 51 year old Christopher Miller, from Nashville to Cleveland, Tn.

Then on Friday, May 8th, Vargus picked Miller up from Cleveland to bring him back to Nashville.

But during the ride back, Vargus says Miller took out a knife and held it to her throat.

That’s when she decided to make a life saving decision.

“He asked me for my cell phone, then he put the knife on my throat. I grabbed the phone. I had to unplug it because I had it charging. That’s when I jumped out of the car at that second,” says Carolina Vargus, Uber Driver.

Miller is accused of taking the car and driving off with it, leaving her in the middle of the road.

“I was in the middle of the highway. I broke three teeth, I hurt myself all over my body. A tire drove over my left leg. My legs are super swollen, I feel like a ball of fire on my leg,” says Vargus.

Despite her injuries, Vargus says this is something that will change her life forever.

“It was so scary. It happened to me. Just listen to yourself, if you do not feel safe in a situation or place, take action. Don’t wait, one second can really really save your life,” says Vargus.

Cohutta Police say Miller has been captured in Jacksonville Florida.

Vargus’s vehicle was recovered in Cleveland.

Miller is charged with Kidnapping an adult, Possession of a weapon, and hijacking a motor vehicle.