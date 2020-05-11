Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has restarted California factory

By TOM KRISHER and BEN MARGOT

AP Auto Writer

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.

- Advertisement -

Musk asked in the afternoon tweet that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody.

The plant in Fremont, California south of San Francisco had been closed since March 23 under orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)