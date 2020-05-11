TECH BYTE: Apps to Keep You Entertained

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Many of us are having to work or do school from home right now, but it’s all right to take a break every once in awhile, and do something fun too.

Using your phone makes that easy.

The Words With Friends Classic app basically lets you play Scrabble right on your phone, but you don’t have to worry about losing any letter pieces.

There are several versions of the app to choose from.

You can play against your friends, or even people you don’t know.

This game is not only fun, but it challenges your brain, and can even build up your vocabulary. Just don’t cheat.

Trivia Crack is another fun app that lets you play games with your friends or strangers.

You can use this to put all that “useless” knowledge to good use.

Use a spinner wheel to select which questions to answer from several different categories.

You’ll always learn something new using this app, while still having fun.

Anyone can be a superstar – at least at home – with the Smule – The Social Singing App.

If you love singing and karaoke, this is for you!

You can sing your favorite songs by yourself, or with other people live or recorded.

You can even use audio effects, and add fun filters.

Now that’s a show we all can attend right now.

Who says coloring is just for kids?

With the Colorfy: Coloring Art Games app, you can make black and white pictures come to life, all on your phone. No crayons or markers needed.

This digital coloring book lets you choose from more than a thousand pictures to paint – from animals to florals.

You can even upload your own drawings to add a little color to them.

And we probably don’t have to tell you to download Candy Crush, right?

Now that app will make time fly by.