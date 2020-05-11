Pilgrim’s Pride employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Health Department officials confirmed on Monday that an employee at Pilgrim’s Pride has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, they said “as with all positive cases, health department employees immediately begin contact tracing and appropriate isolation and quarantine measures with contacts of the case.”

Contact tracing is when health department workers compile a list of people the infected person has been in contact with during a certain time.

They call those people and ask them the quarantine.

Health Department officials said “Pilgrim’s Pride is fully cooperating with the health department.”

According to a recent CDC report, 19 states have reported COVID-19 cases among U.S. workers at 115 meat and poultry processing plants, almost 5,000 cases and at least 20 deaths.

The factors that increase the risk for getting sick at a plant include workplace distancing, hygiene, shared living quarters and shared transportation.

Multiple facilities across the U.S. have dealt with outbreaks during the pandemic and have had to shut down.

News 12 did reach out to Pilgrim’s Pride, but have not heard back.