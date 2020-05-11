Life Care Center of Athens deaths climb to 9

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The latest report from the Life Care Center of Athens raised the number of COVID-19 related fatalities to nine.

A total of 71 residents at the senior care facility and 48 employees have tested positive for the virus in the last few weeks.

Three residents are still in the hospital, while the rest are being treated at the facility, separated from those who tested negative.

16 members of the staff have since passed their isolation protocols and returned to work.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other.”

The outbreak at the center in McMinn County is the second highest in the state, behind the Gallatin outbreak a month ago.