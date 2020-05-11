Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at 92. His son Ben Stiller said the actor died of natural causes in a tweet posted early Monday. Jerry Stiller began his career in the 1950s as the partner of his wife Anne Meara and remained popular decades later with his featured roles on “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens.” Stiller was a multi-talented performer who appeared in an assortment of movies. He played Walter Matthau’s police sidekick in the thriller “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” and Divine’s husband Wilbur Turnblad in John Waters’ twisted comedy “Hairspray.”

