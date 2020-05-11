Construction of Chattanooga Airport parking garage begins

Chattanooga, TN. (Press Release) – Beginning today, a portion of the Chattanooga Airport’s short term parking lot will be closed to traffic as construction of the $25 million, four-level, 1,300 space parking facility begins.

The short term parking lot entrance on Airport Road will be closed. An alternative entrance across from baggage claim will remain open. Construction of the parking facility is anticipated to be complete within a year with a focus on minimizing disruption.

The design-build team includes Hoar Construction, MBI Companies, American Structural Concrete, International Parking Design and Culp & Tanner Structural Engineers.

For a map of available parking at the Chattanooga Airport, please visit https://www.chattairport.com/parking-directions.