Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – May 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Frosty Start to Mother’s Day, but a Beautiful Afternoon!

Patchy frost possible overnight into Sunday with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Good news, lots of sunshine for Mother’s Day with highs near 70.

Monday morning, won’t be nearly as cold with lows in the mid 40s. However, a cold front will knock high temperatures down to the low 60s. We could see our next showers coming for late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Other than that, our 7 day forecast looks great with lots of sunshine. We will eventually be reaching the 80s by the end of the work week!

78 & 55 are our seasonal highs and lows.

