Many head to Carolina Beach after restrictions lifted, despite cool air and winds

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Chilly air and heavy winds did not stop people from coming out to stick their toes in the sand at Carolina Beach.

With restrictions lifted and Britt’s Donuts reopening, people made their way to Pleasure Island.

A group of young girls came down from Benson, North Carolina with their parents for the weekend.

They were excited to get out of the house and didn’t have many plans.

“Well, we’re waiting in line. We’re probably just gonna get some donuts and probably play a little bit out here, and maybe just walk around,” Kinsley said.

Just like this group of friends, Britt’s Donuts brought a set of sisters to Carolina Beach.

“I was like you know what I want some Britt’s Donuts so let’s come out here to the boardwalk,” Cona Coomes said.

Coomes and her sister Sadie Parrish came down from Burgaw.

Coomes says her son knew exactly what he wanted to do on Saturday.

“We were up at 7 o’clock this morning,” she said. “He woke up and he immediately was like ‘let’s go, let’s go!’”

They say it felt good to be on the beach again.

“Feeling relaxed, getting some vitamin D, feeling a little less depressed,” Coomes said.

“It’s nice to finally be out,” Parrish said.