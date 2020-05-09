Dalton drive-thru Coronavirus testing

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield county health department held a drive thru testing event.

The health department tested 98 people today.

They will be testing again on Sunday beginning at 1 pm.

Testing will be free.

All you have to do is call 1-888-881-1474 to register.

Below are the requirements for testing:

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

– Fever

– Felt feverish

– Runny nose

– Cough

– Muscle aches

– Chills

– Sore throat

– Nausea or vomiting

– Abdominal pain

– Loss of taste

– Loss of smell

– Headache

– Shortness of breath

– Diarrhea

– Other

Anyone who does or does not have COVID-19 symptoms and is also one of the following:

– Health care worker

– First responder

– Law enforcement officer

– Resident or worker in a long-term care facility

– Resident or worker in a congregate setting

– Critical infrastructure worker, such as:

> Grocery store or restaurant worker

> Utility worker

> Truck driver

> Airline crew member