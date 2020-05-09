Dalton drive-thru Coronavirus testing

Danielle Moss
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield county health department held a drive thru testing event.

The health department tested 98 people today.

They will be testing again on Sunday beginning at 1 pm.

Testing will be free.

All you have to do is call 1-888-881-1474 to register.

Below are the requirements for testing:

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

– Fever
– Felt feverish
– Runny nose
– Cough
– Muscle aches
– Chills
– Sore throat
– Nausea or vomiting
– Abdominal pain
– Loss of taste
– Loss of smell
– Headache
– Shortness of breath
– Diarrhea
– Other

Anyone who does or does not have COVID-19 symptoms and is also one of the following:

– Health care worker
– First responder
– Law enforcement officer
– Resident or worker in a long-term care facility
– Resident or worker in a congregate setting
– Critical infrastructure worker, such as:

> Grocery store or restaurant worker

> Utility worker

> Truck driver

> Airline crew member

