DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck in Dunlap closed down the roadway for hours today.

According to the Dunalp Fire Department, three cars were involved in the crash.

The wreck occurred in the 7500 block of State Route 111.

Two people were flown to Erlanger Hospital by Life Force.

The road was closed for so long because the THP Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the crash.

The roadway is now completely open.