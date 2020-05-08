Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – May 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers, Breezy, Cool For Friday, With A Weekend Frost And Freeze Threat!

Clouds will slowly increase through the morning. Lows will settle into the upper 40’s to near 50.

This Afternoon: Cloudy and cool Friday, with areas of rain moving in from the West, especially in the afternoon and early evening. It will become breezy with highs only around 60.

Overnight: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and turning colder Friday night with lows by Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30’s and around freezing for the mountains. Frost possible early Saturday morning, depending on the winds. Frost much more likely Sunday morning.

Lots of sunshine, but breezy and quite cool for much of Mother’s Day weekend with highs near 62 on Saturday. Clear and cold Saturday night with lows Sunday morning in the 30’s with areas of frost in the valleys by Sunday morning. More sunshine for Mother’s Day and pleasant later in the day, with highs near 70.

After a cool start, a slow warming trend will pick up for next week with mainly dry weather.

78 & 55 are our seasonal highs and lows.

