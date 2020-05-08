Uber Driver jumps from moving vehicle in northwest Georgia

6:45 UPDATE: We have an update on the Uber carjacking case in Whitfield County.

Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler says the Uber drive was believed to have been a long haul Uber trip from Nashville and was supposed to end somewhere between Nashville and Cleveland.

The vehicle ended up going south on Cleveland Highway toward Dalton, when the driver jumped out.

Chief Fowler says she was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle kept going towards Dalton and police are now looking for it.

It is a black 2011 Ford Explorer with a Nashville temporary tag of QGW4NYP.

Investigators believe the man has ties to Dalton, Cleveland and Nashville.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you think you may have seen the vehicle call 911 or 706-370-4900.

________

COHUTTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Police in Cohutta, Georgia are investigating a possible carjacking involving an Uber driver this afternoon.

According to the Police Chief, a female Uber driver was driving south down GA 71 when an altercation happened with her male passenger.

Police say the driver then jumped out of the vehicle near the intersection of North Hills Road and the man took her vehicle and continued south.

Authorities believe a knife was involved.

The woman was treated on the scene by EMS and has been taken to a hospital.

The chief says they are working with Bradley County authorities to get an ID on the male passenger.

The vehicle is identified as a black 2011 Ford Explorer with a temporary tag from Tennessee.