Spring rec sports postponed, family wants refund

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s spring time which means that it’s time for spring sports.

Recreation sports should be in the peak of their seasons but Coronavirus has delayed those plans.

Soccer has always been a large part of the Walker family.

All five of her daughters have played and her husband even volunteers when possible.

Walker says, “My kids love soccer. They’ve played soccer for years. My older daughters just love it and my younger daughters were so looking forward to playing and to not get to play is breaking their heart and breaking my heart too.”

This is the first year that the Walker family signed up to play soccer in East Ridge.

Registration was in February.

But, the Coronavirus pushed the season back.

Walker says that even if Governor Lee reopens the state completely her kids won’t be able to play this year because of health issues.

” My children aren’t going to play regardless. Three of my five children are asthmatic and it’s just not safe for them to play and I just can’t take that risk for them or my family members to be exposed”, says Katie Walker.

Registration costs $90 per child.

The Walkers only paid $265 because they had more than 3 children participating.

The City of East Ridge’s Parks and Rec website states that there are no Refund’s once the coach’s meet and uniforms have been ordered.

East Ridge City Manager, Chris Dorsey, says, “We recognize that this is a very unique situation with the COVID-19 and everything else. We are hoping to still get the season off. But, we have to wait on the Governor’s plan to know when we will be able to start all of that.”

Even though they have ordered uniforms and purchased insurance, East Ridge says that they are still deliberating what to do for those that do not feel comfortable playing this season.

“So, we are trying to see what we can do to help these families that want their money back. But, we are looking at trying to do a uniformed policy that would apply to help these people to be able to get what they need”, adds Dorsey.

The city of East Ridge has reached out to other soccer associations to ensure that their decisions will be similar.