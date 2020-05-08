Rodizio Grill is reinventing the salad bar for Mother’s Day

CHATANOOGA (WDEF) – Mother’s Day will be a bit different this year for both moms and restaurants.

Rodizio Grill at Hamilton Place has decided to take extra precautions this weekend as they anticipate guests on Sunday.

They are following C-D-C guidelines such as masks and gloves for servers and seating guests at half capacity.

But, they are also bringing a twist to their salad bar.

Manager Lilian Correa tells us “So, for the CDC regulation, we could not operate our normal salad bar. So now, we have a portable one that is going to be one or two employees that will be directing towards the tables and asking the customers what they would like to eat and then the employee will serve them the salad.”

The restaurant will have a special Mother’s Day menu.

Hand sanitizer and gloves will also be available for guests.