Nike donating 30,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers

Nike is donating thousands of shoes to the health care workers taking a stand against the coronavirus.

The retail giant announces its plans to donate 30,000 pairs of its “Air Zooms” to health care workers in cities across the world.

The sneakers, toting the iconic swoosh, are designed with nurse’s needs’ in minds with special cushioning and traction to help them stay comfortable and ready while spending hours on their feet.

The sneaker give-away is just one part of Nike’s pledge to donate nearly 150,000 pieces of apparel in response to the coronavirus pandemic.