ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Life Care Center of Athens reports that 8 residents have now died from the Covid-19 outbreak at the senior care facility.

71 residents have tested positive as well as 46 employees.

Three of the residents have been hospitalized while the others are being treated at the facility.

13 of the affected employees have now cleared their isolation requirement and are returning to work.

The state reports a total of 113 positive tests in McMinn County.