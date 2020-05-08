Judge blocks Tennessee from implementing voucher program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has blocked the state from implementing a contentious school voucher program just days after ruling the program unconstitutional.

The attorney general’s office and school choice advocates had sought permission to continue processing applications while the legal battle over the state’s voucher program — also known as education savings accounts — moves its way through the courts.

However, Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin on Thursday denied the request and instead ordered the state

Department of Education to post on its website that the voucher program was currently enjoined.