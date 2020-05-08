First Bledsoe Co. Correctional inmate dies after Covid-19 outbreak

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections reports the first death of a Bledsoe County Correctional inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.

The cause of death of the 78 year old inmate is pending autopsy results.

586 people have tested positive at the state prison, but a very small number of them have actually gotten sick.

There were only five other inmates who still are in quarantine with only one of them hospitalized.

All the rest have cleared their quarantine time.

The Department of Corrections has since had an even larger outbreak at the Trousdale prison near the Kentucky border.

More than 1200 people tested positive there and one inmate died.

The Bledsoe Correctional death is the second inmate to die in Tennessee related to Covid-19.