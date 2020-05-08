COVID-19 webinars and loans still available for small businesses in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Businesses are reopening under the Tennessee Governor’s guidelines, and to help navigate the process Chattanooga has been putting on webinars for businesses.

“We realize that a lot of our business owners kind of feel like they are lost at sea, and we don’t want them to feel that way. We want them to be able to open as safely as possible and to know all the guidelines in place,” Mayor Andy Berke’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jermaine Freeman said.

Each session lasts around an hour and includes insight from people like owners, managers and organizations by sharing information on best practices and what other people are doing.

“Proper uses of PPE and what types of personal protective equipment should be used and making sure that you’re only open at the capacity, the occupant capacity that’s called for in the ‘Tennessee Pledge’ guidelines, and so, those are the things that we want to share with the public,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the information is important, but they aren’t telling businesses they have to reopen.

“We’re definitely telling small businesses that if you don’t feel like you can adequately implement the guidelines that are being recommended by the governor’s office, then you should really think twice and reconsider reopening, because we want to make sure that if you are going to reopen then you try to do it as safely as possible,” he said.

In addition to the webinars, the city offered mitigation grants to small businesses until the funding was exhausted.

City staff is currently working on processing and reviewing applications for small business loans.

Loans can still be applied for on the city’s COVID-19 webpage (connect.chattanooga.gov/covid).

That’s where you can also find the webinars.

The city provided the following information on upcoming webinars:

Reopening Child Care Safely Webinar

When: Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m.

What: As child care facilities in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Who: Local child care facilities, day care facilities, etc.

How: Click here to register

Reopening Gyms/Fitness Centers Safely Webinar

When: Tuesday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m.

What: As gyms and fitness facilities in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Who: Local gyms, fitness facilities, etc.

How: Click here to register

Reopening Faith Based Organizations Safely Webinar

When: Friday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m.

What: As churches and faith-based organizations in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a one-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of Tennessee and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Who: Faith leaders, churches, faith based organizations, etc.

How: Click here to register