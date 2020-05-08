Cleveland man returning his stimulus check to the President

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Many Americans are worried about if they will get another stimulus check.

But we found someone who didn’t want one in the first place.

One Cleveland man says he is returning his because he feels like the money is not his to have.

Mark Marchiafava and his wife both plan on returning their checks today to be sent to President Donald Trump.

“Three ways to come to money, work for it, inherit it from a rich uncle or steal it. This is real close to stealing it. I’m not going to receive stolen goods, it’s not my money.”

Mark says he has lost family and friends over this issue but he agrees this is the right thing to do.