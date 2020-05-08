CBS reimagines ‘Equalizer’ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

NEW YORK (AP) — Queen Latifah, Rebecca Breeds and Thomas Middleditch are set to star in three new CBS shows next season as the network adds a reimagined “Equalizer,” a show based on “The Silence of the Lambs” and a comedy about organ donation.

Queen Latifah steps into the role of a retired special-ops agent who fiercely believes in justice in “Equalizer.”

- Advertisement -

Breeds of “Pretty Little Liars” fame, will play FBI Agent Clarice Starling in “Clarice” as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Middleditch teams up with Annaleigh Ashford for the comedy “B Positive.”