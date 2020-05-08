Bama QB Taulia Tagovailoa Entering Transfer Portal

We saw Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go in the NFL Draft last month.

And now his brother and fellow Tide QB Taulia Tagovailoa is going in the transfer portal this month. Al.com reports that Taulia is leaving Tuscaloosa after just one season. The former four star recruit appeared in five games last year as a true freshman, completing 9 of 12 passes for a hundred yards and one touchdown. As far as the quarterback battle goes in Tuscaloosa now, they have returning QB Mac Jones, who started four games for the injured Tua Tagovailoa last season and finished with 1,500 yards passing with 14 touchdowns. Alabama also has true freshman quarterback Bryce Young, who was considered the nation’s top quarterback prospect for the 2020 signing class.