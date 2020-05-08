An 8th victim has died from his injuries from the Murray County tornado

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An eighth victim has now died from the tornado that hit Murray County Georgia on Easter Sunday.

57 year old Harlan Blackstock passed away Thursday night at a Chattanooga hospital.

The EF-2 tornado was on the ground from Chatsworth to Cisco on Easter night.

Most of the fatalities happened in mobile homes that were close to each other.

58 homes were either damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

But this week we learned that the county will not qualify for Federal Disaster Relief.