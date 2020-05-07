Wild chase tonight through a schoolyard and into a house

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County deputies arrested a suspect after a high speed police chase that went through a school playground.

The chase started in Cleveland, Tennessee after 6PM.

- Advertisement -

Police there were after Lavante Fitten who was accused of kidnapping a suspect.

The chase ran down I 75 and then on Highway 153 and onto Bonny Oaks Drive.

Deputies say the SUV suddenly turned into the Hillcrest Elementary School property.

The vehicle ran through a playground fence and the field around the walking track.

The vehicle then went up a hill and into the Kayla Circle neighorhood.

He finally hit a home that was occupied and he was arrested.

Hamilton County officials say the chase exceeded 100 mph at points.

They accuse Fitten of swerving into deputies’ vehicles and disabling them.

By the end, Cleveland, Hamilton County, Chattanooga and THP officers were all involved.

The charges filed against his so far make quite a list, and more are pending.