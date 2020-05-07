Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – May 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Beautiful Day Today, Showers Friday, & A Dry Mother’s Day Weekend!

This Morning: Mainly clear & chilly, with much of our area falling into the mid & upper 30’s. We’ll see about 41 degrees in downtown Chattanooga.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Abundant sunshine, dry & below normal temperatures. Our seasonal high is 78 degrees. Today, much of our area won’t even hit 70.

Tomorrow: Clouds increasing and dry until tomorrow morning. Lows between 48 & 52.

Friday: Clouds increasing, periods of rain on & off, and cooler, with highs only around 63.

Related Article: How To Stay Cool On The Hottest Day Of The Year

Lots of sunshine, but quite cool for much of Mother’s Day weekend with highs closer to 62 on Saturday. Clear and cold Saturday night with lows Sunday morning in the 30’s with some frost possible by Sunday morning. Highs later Sunday will be in the upper 60’s to around 70.

78 & 54 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.