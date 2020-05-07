Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase By Another 37,319

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 2 in Tennessee saw another increase with 37,319 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 43,792 new claims the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 3,787 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 13,274 new claims.

Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 8,218
Northwest Tennessee 918
Southwest Tennessee 1,244
Northern Middle Tennessee 13,274
Southern Middle Tennessee 2,255
Upper Cumberland 1,009
Southeast Tennessee 3,787
East Tennessee 6,303
Northeast Tennessee 1,781
West TN Mobile American Job Center 18
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 108
East TN Mobile America Job Center 10

