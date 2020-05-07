Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase By Another 37,319

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 2 in Tennessee saw another increase with 37,319 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 43,792 new claims the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 3,787 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 13,274 new claims.

Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 8,218 Northwest Tennessee 918 Southwest Tennessee 1,244 Northern Middle Tennessee 13,274 Southern Middle Tennessee 2,255 Upper Cumberland 1,009 Southeast Tennessee 3,787 East Tennessee 6,303 Northeast Tennessee 1,781 West TN Mobile American Job Center 18 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 108 East TN Mobile America Job Center 10