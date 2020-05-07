Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase By Another 37,319

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 2 in Tennessee saw another increase with 37,319 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 43,792 new claims the previous week.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 3,787 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 13,274 new claims.
Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|8,218
|Northwest Tennessee
|918
|Southwest Tennessee
|1,244
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|13,274
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|2,255
|Upper Cumberland
|1,009
|Southeast Tennessee
|3,787
|East Tennessee
|6,303
|Northeast Tennessee
|1,781
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|18
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|108
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|10