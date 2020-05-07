Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton visits Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton visited Chattanooga today to address the local Rotary Club and tour CHI Memorial’s new mobile lung screening unit.

The speaker also met with the CEOs of Chattanooga’s hospitals to find out what they need as the state slowly begins to reopen.

- Advertisement -

The state legislature is scheduled to return to session June 1st.

The main focus will be adjusting the budget. The speaker says the new financial numbers for April will come in on the 15th.

“We’re going to have to make some cuts to this current budget year, and we’ll probably have to make some bigger cuts the next budget year. But due to Governor Haslam and Governor Lee and how we’ve managed the last 10 years, we’re in very good shape where we won’t have to raise taxes. We can handle it internally, and be able to hopefully navigate through this.”

The state will also be looking to include a broader sales tax holiday with the hopes of restarting cash flow for local businesses.