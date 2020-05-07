Nashville to begin 1st economic reopening phase on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville is set to begin the first phase of reopening its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper said the first steps of reopening will start Monday. Part of Nashville’s first phase of reopening will allow 50% capacity at dine-in restaurants, bars serving food, retail stores and commercial businesses. Workers will be required to undergo daily screenings and wear face masks. Bar areas will stay closed, with no live music allowed yet. Nashville-Davidson County and five other counties were allowed to reopen more slowly than the rest of the state, which started by allowing dine-in restaurants on April 27.

