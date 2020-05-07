Mother’s Day Parade at Ooltewah assisted living community

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Mother’s Day came early for some of the residents at The Bridge At Ooltewah assisted living community.

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, family members are temporarily not allowed to visit inside of the facility.

So today the families and friends of the residents created a Mother’s Day parade around the assisted living complex.

Cars were draped with balloons and signs saluting the mother’s at the facility.

Residents were able to wave and see their families as loved ones were able to do rolling drive-by’s of Happy Mother’s Day to their parents.

Executive Director Jill Day says this is going to be a hard Mother’s Day for her clients.

“It’s very hard especially in your later years, when you don’t have a lot of things to do. And we aren’t able to eat in our dining rooms. And when ever you add the social aspect of not being able to see your daughter or your grandkids it’s tenfold.”

Outside of Christmas, Mother’s Day is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year.

And because of Covid 19 restrictions, the assisted living facility staff members felt this was a good way for families to see each other while maintaining a safe distance.