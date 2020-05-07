Justice Department is dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia case

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says it’s dropping its criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn. That’s according to a court filing Thursday obtained by The Associated Press. Trump quickly celebrated the decision and said he hoped a “big price” would be paid by those who had brought it. The case was brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Prosecutors said Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview. Flynn became a key cooperator for Mueller’s probe into ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

