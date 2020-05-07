Hutton & Smith Brewery Making Major Adjustments

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Local businesses are all struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Breweries are getting ready to face a harsh reality as the peak of their season is approaching fast.

Hutton and Smith Brewery has been selling their cans of beers but they are worried about the shelf life of their kegs.

According to the business, they began brewing their kegged beer in March and now it will only last for 60 more days.

Owner of Hutton & Smith, Melanie Krautstrunk, says, “Our distributors typically don’t like to take it after 60 days because they only have 60 days to sell it. But, we are not anticipating the market coming back in you know, if enough time to go through all of that draft beer that we have brewed. So, in 60 days, we’re probably going to be looking at dumping a bunch of draft beer.”

Hutton and Smith has a curbside delivery option as well.

Their hours are:

Monday thru Thursday 4-8 p.m.

Friday 3-8 p.m.

Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Sunday 12-5 p.m.