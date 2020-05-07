Found your green thumb? Frost could ruin it all

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Planters beware! Frost could be coming our way.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, many people have been testing out their green thumb.

This weekend may test your true gardening skills.

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist, Patrick Core says, “You can see on this map that some of the mountains are going to be at or below freezing. It wouldn’t be a big deal if this was the 8th of March or even the 8th of April. But, the 8th of May a lot of vegetation obviously will get affected by these temperatures. This may be the chilliest Mother’s Day that we’ve had in over 50 years.”

The last frost date here in Chattanooga is usually April 18th.

Most places like Crabtree farms have already planted their tender summer crops.

Andy Boyd, the Assistant Greenhouse Manager at Crabtree Farms says, “When we start seeing temperatures below 40, like what we might be getting later this week and weekend and potentially close to where we could get a frost, that’s a bit concerning.”

The best way to protect your vegetation is to use a frost blanket or even a bed sheet.

However, the folks at Barn Nursery don’t suggest you use a plastic covering.

Cole Webster, The Barn Nursery’s General Manager, says “Plastic will actually burn up the plants if you leave it on there for too long and do more harm than good. Also, first thing in the morning, you can wash the frost off of less sensitive plants.”

Another way to make sure your plants are safe during a possible frosting is to bring them inside if you can.